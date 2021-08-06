Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 2,179 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,704 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UBER. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $30,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

UBER opened at $43.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.42. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.48 and a 1-year high of $64.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $80.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 1.55.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on UBER shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.54.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

