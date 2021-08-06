Raymond James Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for ARC Resources (TSE:ARX)

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has a C$14.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ARX. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and issued a C$13.00 target price on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.69.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

Shares of TSE:ARX opened at C$8.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.39 billion and a PE ratio of 16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.11, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.61. ARC Resources has a 1 year low of C$5.66 and a 1 year high of C$10.75.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$518.60 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ARC Resources will post 1.1163518 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is 45.20%.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.