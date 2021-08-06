Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Price Target Cut to $205.00

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RJF. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raymond James from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Raymond James currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $139.77.

Shares of RJF stock opened at $130.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.17. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $67.66 and a 52-week high of $138.56.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.42. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.58%. On average, research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 25.53%.

In related news, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,850 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total transaction of $245,939.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,133.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 2,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $271,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,122 shares of company stock worth $819,783 in the last three months. 10.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 83.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

