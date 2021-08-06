Raymond James Increases Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Price Target to C$140.00

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$105.00 to C$140.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$130.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lightspeed POS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.46.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LSPD traded up $1.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.28. 150,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,682. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.93. Lightspeed POS has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $97.54. The company has a quick ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 56.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 871.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,874,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,759,000 after buying an additional 1,681,862 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 47.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,817,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,255,000 after buying an additional 586,614 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 0.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 945,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,421,000 after buying an additional 4,682 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 289.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,237,000 after buying an additional 689,205 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter worth $47,157,000. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.