Raymond James Increases Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target to $122.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $101.00 to $122.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.33.

Shares of EW stock opened at $114.78 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $70.92 and a 12-month high of $115.60. The company has a market cap of $71.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.67, for a total value of $3,157,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,143,261.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $722,082.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 367,679 shares in the company, valued at $33,907,357.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 149,666 shares of company stock worth $15,408,424. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 29.8% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,038 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,241,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $439,333,000 after acquiring an additional 38,704 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth $334,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 68,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,088,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $322,000. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

