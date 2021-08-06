Raymond James Increases Chesswood Group (OTCMKTS:CHWWF) Price Target to C$16.00

Chesswood Group (OTCMKTS:CHWWF) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Chesswood Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $10.60 target price on the stock.

CHWWF opened at $9.54 on Wednesday. Chesswood Group has a one year low of $3.57 and a one year high of $11.21.

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 50 independent equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

