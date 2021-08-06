Raymond James Increases Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Price Target to $220.00

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $155.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 29.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Avalara from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.71.

NYSE:AVLR opened at $169.63 on Friday. Avalara has a twelve month low of $114.22 and a twelve month high of $185.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.53. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -226.17 and a beta of 0.71.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Avalara will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total transaction of $3,635,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 634,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,891,419.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total value of $195,224.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,110,849.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,334 shares of company stock worth $15,734,895. 21.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVLR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,575,000 after purchasing an additional 227,359 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 1st quarter worth $3,424,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 1,678.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 1,882.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 9,637 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

