Raymond James Boosts YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target to $111.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $90.00 to $111.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 8.64% from the stock’s current price.

YETI has been the subject of several other reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on YETI in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded YETI from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on YETI from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on YETI in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. YETI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.21.

Shares of NYSE:YETI traded down $2.44 on Friday, hitting $102.17. 21,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,173. YETI has a 12 month low of $43.09 and a 12 month high of $104.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 50.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a return on equity of 71.70% and a net margin of 15.27%. On average, research analysts anticipate that YETI will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 25,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $2,166,411.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,949.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 125,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.93, for a total value of $10,923,015.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,629,742.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,577 shares of company stock worth $18,614,362 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in YETI by 831.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,933,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,480 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in YETI by 217.6% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,461,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,377 shares in the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in YETI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,556,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in YETI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,644,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in YETI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,013,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

