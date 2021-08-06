Raymond James Boosts DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) Price Target to $4.75

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Raymond James from $3.75 to $4.75 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DRTT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares downgraded DIRTT Environmental Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.30 price objective on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered DIRTT Environmental Solutions from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DIRTT Environmental Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.21.

Get DIRTT Environmental Solutions alerts:

DRTT traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.58. 1,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,439. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.91 million, a P/E ratio of -20.82 and a beta of 2.76. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $4.95.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $29.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.60 million. DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 16.20% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. Equities research analysts anticipate that DIRTT Environmental Solutions will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lp 22Nw purchased 22,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,773.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles R. Kraus sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total value of $53,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,409.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,304,399 shares of company stock valued at $9,938,471 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 10.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,197,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 151.5% in the first quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 428,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 257,931 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the first quarter worth about $2,683,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the first quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the first quarter worth about $307,000. 41.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Company Profile

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.