Raymond James Analysts Give Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) a $74.00 Price Target

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) has been given a $74.00 price target by Raymond James in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 111.37% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Zymeworks from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.13.

Shares of Zymeworks stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,211. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.20. Zymeworks has a 52 week low of $24.82 and a 52 week high of $59.03.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.26). Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 619.31% and a negative return on equity of 45.36%. Equities research analysts predict that Zymeworks will post -4.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Zymeworks news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 12,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $457,604.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,860,543.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZYME. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 24.6% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 60.2% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

