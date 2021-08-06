RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) Given a €635.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €635.00 ($747.06) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RAA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €670.00 ($788.24) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Warburg Research set a €840.00 ($988.24) price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €490.00 ($576.47) target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €550.00 ($647.06) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €611.89 ($719.87).

Shares of FRA RAA traded up €76.30 ($89.76) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €1,029.50 ($1,211.18). 15,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €789.68. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a twelve month high of €595.02 ($700.02).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

