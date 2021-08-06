Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Barclays

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price target raised by Barclays from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RPD. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Rapid7 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rapid7 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rapid7 has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.64.

Shares of NASDAQ RPD traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $113.06. 6,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,710. Rapid7 has a 12-month low of $56.02 and a 12-month high of $120.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.41 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.95.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $126.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Rapid7’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 4,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $386,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,548,065. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Berry sold 3,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $297,817.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at $542,113.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,756 shares of company stock valued at $6,929,311 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPD. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Rapid7 by 4.0% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in Rapid7 by 18.7% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 773,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,160,000 after purchasing an additional 121,949 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Rapid7 by 18.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Rapid7 by 5.1% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Rapid7 by 1.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

