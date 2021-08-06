Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at Truist

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price objective upped by Truist from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RPD. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.64.

Rapid7 stock traded down $1.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $111.77. The stock had a trading volume of 5,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,710. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Rapid7 has a 1 year low of $56.02 and a 1 year high of $120.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of -55.76 and a beta of 1.31.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The business had revenue of $126.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rapid7 news, Director Michael J. Berry sold 3,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $297,817.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at $542,113.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 4,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $386,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 359,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,548,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,756 shares of company stock worth $6,929,311. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 1.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 2.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 100.0% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 26.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 2.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

