Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its target price boosted by Truist Securities from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RPD. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.64.

NASDAQ RPD traded down $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $113.00. 7,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,710. Rapid7 has a 52-week low of $56.02 and a 52-week high of $120.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.41 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.95.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The firm had revenue of $126.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rapid7 news, Director Michael J. Berry sold 3,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $297,817.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,113.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $468,281.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,538,619.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,756 shares of company stock valued at $6,929,311. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Rapid7 by 1.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Rapid7 by 2.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Rapid7 by 100.0% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Rapid7 by 26.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Rapid7 by 2.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

