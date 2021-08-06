Rami Rahim Sells 5,555 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Stock

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total transaction of $159,317.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rami Rahim also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

On Monday, August 2nd, Rami Rahim sold 5,565 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $156,599.10.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Rami Rahim sold 5,500 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $155,320.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Rami Rahim sold 5,500 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $156,475.00.

Shares of JNPR opened at $28.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 46.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.59. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $29.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.49%. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 13,369 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 572,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,648,000 after purchasing an additional 25,662 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,639 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,550,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,090,666 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $166,579,000 after acquiring an additional 868,551 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.22.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.