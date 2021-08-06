Rambler Metals and Mining (LON:RMM) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC (LON:RMM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 26.40 ($0.34). Rambler Metals and Mining shares last traded at GBX 26 ($0.34), with a volume of 332,514 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 30.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.04. The company has a market capitalization of £30.82 million and a P/E ratio of -3.51.

In related news, insider Priya Patil acquired 7,246 shares of Rambler Metals and Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of £2,101.34 ($2,745.41).

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC, a junior mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of copper and gold deposits in Canada. Its principal project is the 100% owned Ming copper-gold mine located in the Baie Verte Peninsula of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Richmond, the United Kingdom.

