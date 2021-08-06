Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Releases Earnings Results

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $1.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 182.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.82) EPS. Ralph Lauren updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:RL traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $123.95. 9,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,065. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.03. Ralph Lauren has a one year low of $64.08 and a one year high of $142.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 161.76%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RL. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. OTR Global raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.71.

In related news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 4,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $546,057.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 6,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,236,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

