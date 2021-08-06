Raiden Network Token Market Capitalization Achieves $24.97 Million (RDN)

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. Over the last seven days, Raiden Network Token has traded 3% higher against the dollar. One Raiden Network Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000914 BTC on exchanges. Raiden Network Token has a total market capitalization of $24.97 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Raiden Network Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00010958 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $170.76 or 0.00417556 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000109 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 124.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000524 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Coin Profile

Raiden Network Token (RDN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,793,931 coins. Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network . The official website for Raiden Network Token is raiden.network . Raiden Network Token’s official message board is www.medium.com/@raiden_network . The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations. The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network. “

Raiden Network Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raiden Network Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raiden Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raiden Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raiden Network Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.