Rai Reflex Index (RAI) Trading 1.7% Lower Over Last Week

Rai Reflex Index (CURRENCY:RAI) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. In the last week, Rai Reflex Index has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Rai Reflex Index coin can now be purchased for about $3.01 or 0.00007421 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rai Reflex Index has a market capitalization of $42.72 million and approximately $12.49 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00046616 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00103251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.70 or 0.00142349 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,758.62 or 1.00546677 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $338.20 or 0.00834297 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Profile

Rai Reflex Index’s genesis date was February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 14,202,004 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Rai Reflex Index Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rai Reflex Index should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rai Reflex Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

