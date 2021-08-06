Radix (EXRD) Reaches Market Cap of $105.24 Million

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. Over the last week, Radix has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. Radix has a total market capitalization of $105.24 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radix coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000355 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00058123 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00017287 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.23 or 0.00908323 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00098910 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00042712 BTC.

Radix Coin Profile

Radix is a coin. The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog . Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com . Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Radix

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

