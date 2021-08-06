Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Gap Down to $144.00

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $144.00, but opened at $132.92. Quidel shares last traded at $121.76, with a volume of 12,745 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QDEL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Quidel from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.13. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of -0.04.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.52). Quidel had a net margin of 50.91% and a return on equity of 92.33%. The company had revenue of $375.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.24 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles P. Slacik sold 1,000 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.26, for a total value of $113,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,001.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QDEL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Quidel by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,425,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,992,000 after buying an additional 2,163,485 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in Quidel during the 1st quarter worth $112,391,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Quidel during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,692,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Quidel by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 502,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,329,000 after purchasing an additional 294,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Quidel by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 463,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,339,000 after purchasing an additional 170,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Company Profile (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

