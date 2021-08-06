Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.76

Questor Technology Inc. (CVE:QST) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.76 and traded as low as C$1.67. Questor Technology shares last traded at C$1.67, with a volume of 5,150 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on QST shares. Acumen Capital dropped their target price on Questor Technology from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity cut Questor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$3.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James set a C$1.80 price objective on Questor Technology and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their price objective on Questor Technology from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get Questor Technology alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 17.13, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$45.82 million and a PE ratio of -11.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.76.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$1.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Questor Technology Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Questor Technology (CVE:QST)

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Questor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Questor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.