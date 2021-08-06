Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Trading Down 7.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)’s stock price was down 7.4% during trading on Friday after Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $75.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. Quanterix traded as low as $52.73 and last traded at $52.73. Approximately 4,413 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 382,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.96.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on QTRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Quanterix in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

Get Quanterix alerts:

In other news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $96,302.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $231,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,621 shares of company stock worth $2,786,540 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Quanterix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Quanterix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in Quanterix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Quanterix by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Quanterix by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.22 and a beta of 1.53.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $24.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.26 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 30.37% and a negative return on equity of 11.92%. Equities research analysts predict that Quanterix Co. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanterix Company Profile (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.