Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) CEO Sells $196,225.92 in Stock

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,648 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total value of $196,225.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

E Kevin Hrusovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Quanterix alerts:

On Thursday, July 29th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $270,400.00.

On Tuesday, July 13th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $287,250.00.

On Monday, June 14th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $330,050.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,854 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $186,225.28.

On Thursday, May 13th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $231,500.00.

NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $56.96 on Friday. Quanterix Co. has a 52-week low of $29.72 and a 52-week high of $92.57. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.96 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.80.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 11.92% and a negative net margin of 30.37%. The company had revenue of $24.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.26 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quanterix Co. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QTRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Quanterix in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Quanterix from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Quanterix by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Quanterix by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.