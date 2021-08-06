Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.030-$-0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $257 million-$259 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $246.62 million.Qualtrics International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.020-$0.000 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XM. Raymond James cut their price objective on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Qualtrics International from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Qualtrics International from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.83.

Shares of XM traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,989. Qualtrics International has a one year low of $29.36 and a one year high of $57.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.90. The company has a market cap of $22.13 billion and a PE ratio of -68.00.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $249.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.66 million. The company’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualtrics International news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver acquired 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $3,651,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO John Thimsen sold 5,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $228,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,176,930 shares in the company, valued at $47,077,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

