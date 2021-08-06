Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.020-$0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.01 billion-$1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $983.82 million.Qualtrics International also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.030-$-0.010 EPS.

Shares of XM traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.43. The stock had a trading volume of 33,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,989. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion and a PE ratio of -68.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.90. Qualtrics International has a 52 week low of $29.36 and a 52 week high of $57.28.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $249.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.66 million. Qualtrics International’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Loop Capital increased their target price on Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.83.

In other Qualtrics International news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $74,101.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,175,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,003,488.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver purchased 120,000 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $3,651,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.