QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lessened its holdings in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 97.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,617 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in QIAGEN during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in QIAGEN during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in QIAGEN by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC increased its stake in QIAGEN by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. 52.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QGEN shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. QIAGEN currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.71.

NYSE QGEN opened at $52.76 on Friday. QIAGEN has a one year low of $45.33 and a one year high of $59.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.21.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 21.68%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that QIAGEN will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

QIAGEN Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

