Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.14). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 224.79% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Protagonist Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.25.

Shares of PTGX stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.93. 3,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,869. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -26.48 and a beta of 1.58. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $49.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTGX. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 143,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 22.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 7,597 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 6.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $37,933,000.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

