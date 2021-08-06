Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Decreased by Barrington Research

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Townsquare Media in a report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.40. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Townsquare Media’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.06). Townsquare Media had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 7.74%.

TSQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut Townsquare Media from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE TSQ opened at $13.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $220.73 million, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.81. Townsquare Media has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $14.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 18,559 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,390,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 817,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,774,000 after acquiring an additional 224,246 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,820,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Townsquare Media during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,184,000. 50.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through Advertising, Townsquare Interactive, and Live Events segments. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications; and digital advertising services, as well as operates Townsquare Ignite, a digital programmatic advertising platform.

