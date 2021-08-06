Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for ON Semiconductor Co. Increased by B. Riley (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ON Semiconductor in a research note issued on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.58. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ON. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.22.

ON opened at $44.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.14. The firm has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.86. ON Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $46.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.84.

In related news, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,540.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $89,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,890 shares in the company, valued at $716,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,773 shares of company stock worth $745,732 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,131,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $754,464,000 after buying an additional 147,125 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 22.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 9,212,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,290 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 12.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,810,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $200,146,000 after purchasing an additional 529,356 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 54.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,666,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $152,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,967 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 20.1% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,117,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,738,000 after purchasing an additional 522,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.