Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Lowered by William Blair

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. William Blair also issued estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s FY2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on BioDelivery Sciences International from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock opened at $3.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.67. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $5.45.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 16.32%.

In related news, Director Kevin Kotler purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,098,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,570,433.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,454 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 36,005 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 24,722 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC increased its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 94,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 116,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

