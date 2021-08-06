Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Avient in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Avient’s FY2024 earnings at $4.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AVNT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Avient currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.82.

Shares of NYSE:AVNT opened at $46.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.64. Avient has a 12 month low of $24.26 and a 12 month high of $54.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.82.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Avient had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 102.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in Avient by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 795,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,614,000 after acquiring an additional 51,170 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in Avient by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 187,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Avient by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,977,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,164,000 after acquiring an additional 663,120 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Avient by 5.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 557,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,367,000 after buying an additional 28,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avient during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of Avient stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $279,273.81. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Avient’s payout ratio is presently 49.13%.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

