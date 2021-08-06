Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Issued By Oppenheimer

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Clean Harbors in a research note issued on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.69. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Clean Harbors’ FY2022 earnings at $2.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.38. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $926.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CLH has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.30.

CLH stock opened at $98.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 1.75. Clean Harbors has a 52-week low of $52.22 and a 52-week high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

In related news, Director Rod Marlin sold 6,910 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $659,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,335.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the first quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 318.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 36.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

