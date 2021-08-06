Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NYSE:ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Zimmer Biomet in a report released on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $2.31 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.35. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $196.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s FY2022 earnings at $8.72 EPS.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ZBH. JMP Securities upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.57.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $150.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.83, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.39. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $129.15 and a 12-month high of $180.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $379,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 96,370 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,850,000 after acquiring an additional 10,296 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 11,318 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 498,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,771,000 after acquiring an additional 28,783 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.