Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Increased by Analyst

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) – KeyCorp raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Dine Brands Global in a report issued on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $1.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.55. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

DIN has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist boosted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dine Brands Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.70.

Shares of NYSE DIN opened at $78.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.40. Dine Brands Global has a 52 week low of $46.40 and a 52 week high of $100.70.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.23. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $233.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.87) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 4,159.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,097,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,792 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the first quarter valued at $24,251,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,935,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $264,318,000 after purchasing an additional 235,743 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the first quarter valued at $19,952,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 1,672.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 233,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,982,000 after purchasing an additional 219,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total transaction of $44,082.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,041 shares in the company, valued at $985,825.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

