Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Lowered by Analyst

Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tivity Health in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.38. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tivity Health’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 649.58% and a negative net margin of 0.88%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.13.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTY opened at $23.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.00. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.35, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.41. Tivity Health has a twelve month low of $13.23 and a twelve month high of $27.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tivity Health by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,601,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,343,000 after buying an additional 356,814 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Tivity Health by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 979,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,190,000 after buying an additional 330,712 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Tivity Health by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 838,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,713,000 after buying an additional 125,141 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Tivity Health during the 1st quarter worth $15,997,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tivity Health by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 679,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,164,000 after buying an additional 55,123 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products primarily for seniors and older adults in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

