Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Boosted by Oppenheimer

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report released on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.86. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SolarEdge Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.37 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.95 EPS.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $480.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SEDG. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $342.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $347.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.78.

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $286.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.99. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 113.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $258.08. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52 week low of $178.32 and a 52 week high of $377.00.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director More Avery sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total value of $3,699,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,972 shares in the company, valued at $19,725,893.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.82, for a total transaction of $86,520.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,005 shares of company stock worth $9,322,727 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 82.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

