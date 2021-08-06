Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Ramaco Resources, Inc. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the energy company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.18.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.16. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 2.17%.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. B. Riley boosted their price target on Ramaco Resources from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

METC opened at $7.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.18 million, a PE ratio of 71.45 and a beta of 1.05. Ramaco Resources has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $8.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.97.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. 64.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,166 acres of controlled mineral and 25 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

