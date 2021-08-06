Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. Raised by William Blair (NYSE:MEC)

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Mayville Engineering in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.12. William Blair also issued estimates for Mayville Engineering’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

MEC stock opened at $17.29 on Friday. Mayville Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $22.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $352.59 million, a P/E ratio of 61.75 and a beta of 0.56.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). Mayville Engineering had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 2.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 205.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 64,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 43,680 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 2.9% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 208,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the first quarter worth about $238,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 26.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after buying an additional 40,636 shares during the period. 36.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

