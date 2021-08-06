Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Raised by Analyst

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Lattice Semiconductor in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair analyst A. Vecchi now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.14. William Blair also issued estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s FY2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 31st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.43.

LSCC opened at $59.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.55. Lattice Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.79, a P/E/G ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.03.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 19.49%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LSCC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 21.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,126,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $455,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,193 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,004,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 718.4% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,706,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,178 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,104,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $634,965,000 after purchasing an additional 810,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 9.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,328,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,907,000 after purchasing an additional 558,786 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.37, for a total transaction of $41,825.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,307,432.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 53,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $3,034,162.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,588 shares of company stock valued at $9,469,120 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Read More: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.