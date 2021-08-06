Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for KnowBe4, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:KNBE)

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) – Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for KnowBe4 in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst J. Fishbein now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.03).

Get KnowBe4 alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. started coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KnowBe4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.21.

NASDAQ KNBE opened at $21.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.00. KnowBe4 has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $36.67.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in KnowBe4 stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

KnowBe4 Company Profile

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for KnowBe4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KnowBe4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.