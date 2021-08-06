Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Lifted by Analyst

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Illinois Tool Works in a report released on Monday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.14. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ FY2021 earnings at $8.64 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.36 EPS.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ITW has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.88.

ITW stock opened at $226.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.68. Illinois Tool Works has a 12 month low of $186.88 and a 12 month high of $242.07. The stock has a market cap of $71.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,776,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,055,548,000 after purchasing an additional 105,616 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,843,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $851,420,000 after purchasing an additional 88,248 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,578,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $799,955,000 after purchasing an additional 24,836 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,448,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $542,418,000 after purchasing an additional 128,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,163,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $479,323,000 after purchasing an additional 163,695 shares during the last quarter. 77.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 65.14%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

