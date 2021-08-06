Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Henry Schein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

HSIC has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $76.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. Henry Schein has a 52-week low of $56.31 and a 52-week high of $83.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 5.09%. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Henry Schein announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Henry Schein news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 13,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $1,103,833.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,336,346.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in Henry Schein by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Henry Schein by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Henry Schein by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Henry Schein by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Henry Schein by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.