Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for First Mid Bancshares, Inc. Raised by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:FMBH)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of First Mid Bancshares in a research report issued on Sunday, August 1st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.93. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.64 EPS.

Get First Mid Bancshares alerts:

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 10.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMBH opened at $41.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $691.03 million, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.98. First Mid Bancshares has a 1 year low of $22.24 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 53.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 352,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,267,000 after buying an additional 123,319 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,045,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,918,000 after buying an additional 86,541 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $3,267,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 39.4% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 184,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,084,000 after buying an additional 52,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 358.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after buying an additional 49,712 shares during the last quarter. 37.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from First Mid Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 30.37%.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.