Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Lifted by Analyst

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.34. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.36 EPS.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS.

XOM has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.35.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $57.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $242.16 billion, a PE ratio of -18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.55. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,054.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,029,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703,848 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 803.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,300,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824,559 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,265,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,019,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710,698 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,769,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $992,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,506,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,535,666,000 after buying an additional 3,114,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

