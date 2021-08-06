Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 1st. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.68. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.58 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 30.49%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CFR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.43.

CFR opened at $112.03 on Wednesday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a one year low of $61.50 and a one year high of $125.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth $46,857,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 301.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 103,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,251,000 after acquiring an additional 77,681 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 45.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 245,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,636,000 after acquiring an additional 77,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 13.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 539,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,716,000 after acquiring an additional 63,531 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 173.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,633,000 after acquiring an additional 56,159 shares during the period. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.21%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

