Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Bank7 in a report released on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.55. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank7’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Bank7 had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 18.86%.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BSVN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank7 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:BSVN opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $203.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.24. Bank7 has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $22.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bank7 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Bank7 by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Bank7 by 527.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Bank7 by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bank7 by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the period. 22.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.46%.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

