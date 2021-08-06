Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Assurant, Inc. Reduced by William Blair (NYSE:AIZ)

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Assurant in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.91 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.07. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $152.41 price target on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Assurant’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AIZ. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $207.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Assurant from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of AIZ opened at $158.79 on Friday. Assurant has a 12 month low of $116.11 and a 12 month high of $163.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.50. Assurant had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.05%.

Assurant declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is 30.59%.

In other Assurant news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total value of $117,472.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,646 shares in the company, valued at $2,875,062.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 7,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total transaction of $1,240,568.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,071 shares of company stock worth $7,836,360 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Assurant by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,363,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,437,000 after acquiring an additional 463,974 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Assurant by 0.6% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,776,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,568,000 after acquiring an additional 17,505 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Assurant by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,009,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,887,000 after acquiring an additional 165,120 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Assurant by 7.9% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,238,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,604,000 after acquiring an additional 90,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Assurant by 45.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,091,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,776,000 after acquiring an additional 339,146 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

