Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Increased by Analyst

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ares Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ramirez now anticipates that the investment management company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.42. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ares Capital’s FY2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. Ares Capital had a net margin of 101.77% and a return on equity of 10.87%.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $20.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.18. Ares Capital has a 52-week low of $13.15 and a 52-week high of $20.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 91.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ares Capital by 463.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 196.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 591.7% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 4,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.