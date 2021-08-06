Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Match Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.57. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Match Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 22.06%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MTCH. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.22.

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $146.42 on Wednesday. Match Group has a twelve month low of $100.25 and a twelve month high of $174.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a PE ratio of 74.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 65.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,957,000 after buying an additional 14,269 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the first quarter worth approximately $9,714,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 66,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,076,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Match Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $523,321,000 after purchasing an additional 303,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 25,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $4,234,644.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total value of $347,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,660.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,830 shares of company stock valued at $7,001,972. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

